Latest Millwall news: Lions boss eyed by West Brom, club looking at prolific striker + more

Millwall beat Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of two goals from Dutchman Zian Flemming either side of the break.

The Lions have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign and sit 13th in the Championship with 17 points from 13 matches.

But that’s not stopped manager Gary Rowett from being linked with a move away.

An emerging report from Mirror says that Rowett is of interest to West Brom who parted ways with Steve Bruce at the start of this week – Rowett is in his fourth season at The Den.

Elsewhere, Millwall have unearthed a bit of a gem in Charlie Cresswell, who according to Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 09.10.22, page 61), has now attracted the interest of Championship rivals Norwich City with his performances so far this year.

1 of 15 Who played for Millwall the most times? Steve Morison Neil Harris

The Leeds United youngster burst onto the second-tier scene with a brace on his debut for Rowett’s side in an opening day victory over Stoke City.

Even though Leeds have a place for Cresswell in their long-term plans, The Canaries ‘are hanging around’ in case the situation changes.

Lastly, Millwall along with a whole host of EFL clubs, have been credited with an interest in Notts County forward Macaulay Langstaff.

The 25-year-old attacker has netted an impressive 15 goals in 13 appearances so far in the fifth tier, following on from a 28-goal campaign with Gateshead in National League North last season.

Reports claim that Blackpool, Reading and Portsmouth are also keen on the front man in what might become a real battle for his signature in January or the summer transfer window.

A step up to the Championship at Millwall could be a huge ask for a forward that has only ever played in non-league, but the number of goals Langstaff is posting for Notts County on a consistent basis is making the South London-club and others consider him as a serious option.