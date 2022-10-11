Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Euro giants now eyeing key man, ex-boss sheds light on player departure decision + more

Blackburn Rovers currently sit 7th in the Championship table and could move into the play-offs with victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers have started life promisingly under Jon Dahl Tomasson but if they can start to turn even some of their defeats into at least draws, they could find themselves in a strong position this season.

They have the chance to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since August against Wigan Athletic tonight.

It emerged prior to kick-off that talismanic forward Ben Brereton Diaz will be fit to be involved to feature against the Latics too. There were slight concerns that he could be sidelined after being substituted against both Rotherham United and Cardiff City, but he is expected to be fit to feature.

Also on Brereton Diaz, it seems the Chilean star is attracting new transfer interest once again.

A report from Italian outlet Sportcafe24 has said the Blackburn Rovers ace is on the radar of Serie A giants AC Milan. They state I Rossoneri are considering a rejuvenation of their attacking options in January, and Brereton Diaz is a player who is being considered as a possible option.

Elsewhere, former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray also shed light on his previous decision to let Corry Evans leave Ewood Park.

Mowbray, who has since reunited with the Northern Irishman at Sunderland, explained to Chronicle Live that he let Evans leave the club because he wasn’t going to get the game time he would have wanted. He didn’t fit into the way he wanted his Blackburn Rovers side to play but went on to say how delighted he is to have been reunited with him on Wearside.

Rovers’ midweek clash with Wigan Athletic kicks off at 19:45 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.