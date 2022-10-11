Latest Birmingham City news: Bielik discusses future, Sheffield Wednesday pulled out of deal to sign Blues man + more

Birmingham City sit in 14th place of the Championship table after thumping Bristol City 3-0 at the weekend.

John Eustace’s Birmingham City ended a run of three games without a win when they beat Bristol City last weekend.

Blues now sit in the mid-table pack and things are looking up for the club, but recent reports have revealed a potential blow for the club.

On loan midfielder Krystian Bielik has revealed (via DerbyshireLive) that his parent club Derby County could recall him in January, but that he would prefer to stay with Birmingham City in the Championship.

Elsewhere, someone who left Birmingham City on loan in the summer in Sam Cosgrove, is shining for Plymouth Argyle in League One.

And Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday recently (09.10.22, page 61) that Sheffield Wednesday could’ve signed the striker, but that the Owls pulled out of the move at the last minute.

Someone who did spend part of last season on loan at Hillsborough is Harlee Dean.

The Blues defender made his first appearance of the season v Bristol City and gave a good account of himself, earning high praise from Eustace after the game who said:

“He was excellent, he was top. You can see why he has been a top player and why he has done so well for the club.”

Lastly, former Birmingham City man Jacques Maghoma has announced his retirement from professional football at age 34 – the midfielder racked up well over 150 league appearances for Blues during a five-season stint at the club between 2014 and 2020.

Birmingham City return to action v Hull City this weekend.