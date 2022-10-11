Karl Robinson issues injury update on key Oxford United man

Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson has told the club’s official website that the injury to Lewis Bate isn’t as bad as first feared.

Oxford United may have feared the worst when the on loan Leeds United man hobbled off in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Chelsea’s U21s side last week, and so was a concern going into their next game when they travel to Exeter City in the league this weekend.

Although the League One clash will come too soon for the midfielder, he could be back earlier than they had planned for.

Speaking to the club’s official website, head coach Robinson gave an update on the injury, stating they will take it day by day, but it is ‘really good news’ nonetheless.

“Lewis came in the next day on crutches and wearing a protective boot and you fear the worst. But he went for an X-Ray and that showed no break or fracture. We then got him booked for an MRI scan just as a precaution and to make sure there were no surprises. That came back clear as well and that is really good news for us and for Lewis,” he said.

“There is still a lot of bruising and it remains very uncomfortable so we won’t take any risks and will take it day by day. But if all goes to plan then he is going to be back a lot quicker than we thought when it first happened.”

Bate joined from Leeds United at the start of August having turned out four times for the Whites since breaking through from the academy. Since joining the U’s, the 19-year-old has played 11 times, and although he is yet to find the net, he has registered two assists during that time.

A huge boost for Oxford United…

When a player comes off worse in a tackle and has to leave the field of play, especially having been spotted with crutches and a protective boot, it is easy to think they will be out for a considerable amount of time. But now after the tests have been completed, Bate’s return is ahead of schedule and so provides a huge boost for the U’s.

With Oxford United down in 20th they need all the help they can get in order to get points on the board and propel themselves up the table. In order to do that they need their best players fit and available and so the update is greatly positive.

In the meantime, Robinson’s side do have players who can come in to deputise in Bate’s absence, but they will want him back and in contention as quickly as possible.