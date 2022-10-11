How is Yoann Barbet getting on after his QPR departure?

QPR saw popular French defender Yoann Barbet leave the club during the summer transfer window.

QPR had Barbet on the books for three years, recruiting him from Brentford on a free transfer in the summer of 2019.

He would remain at Loftus Road for three years, becoming a popular player among supporters and one of their more important players before eventually moving on at the end of his contract this summer.

The 29-year-old remained a free agent for a couple of months as he weighed up his next move before eventually returning to his homeland France with Girondins Bordeaux.

But how has he fared since?

It’s safe to say Barbet didn’t exactly take an easy challenge in joining Bordeaux.

They have been ravaged by financial issues over the past year or so and were relegated last season. Amid their money struggles, they were then demoted to the Championnat National, France’s third-tier, though they successfully appealed the decision.

Barbet signed on September 1st and has quickly become an influential figure at the club.

He’s donned the captain’s armband in all four of his Ligue 2 outings since signing, helping David Gulon’s side to four wins in three games and ensuring they have maintained their place at the top of the table after 11 games so far this season.

The former QPR man has been a mainstay, playing all but four minutes since his arrival. He’s held down the starting spot at centre-back alongside Norwegian defender Stian Gregersen, taking the place of Junior Mwanga in the starting XI.

Obviously, it’s still the early days of Barbet’s post-QPR career, but he seems to be having a positive influence on the Bordeaux side early into his time at the club as they fight for a return to France’s top-tier.