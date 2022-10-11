How is Oli Burke getting on after his Sheffield United departure?

Sheffield United decided to sanction a permanent departure for forward Oli Burke in the summer.

Sheffield United had Burke on the books at Bramall Lane for two seasons, recruiting him from West Brom following a difficult stint at The Hawthorns for the versatile Scottish attacker.

It just didn’t fall into place for Burke in Yorkshire though.

He spent time out on loan with Millwall while playing a total of 36 times for the Blades, chipping in with two goals and one assist in the process. It seemed right for all that Burke moved on in the summer, with Werder Bremen swooping in to give him another shot in Germany.

But how has Burke fared since?

It marks the second time Burke has played in the Bundesliga now, first heading to Germany with RB Leipzig in August 2016 after his eye-catching breakthrough with Nottingham Forest.

And although he hasn’t got an awful lot of game time under his belt, he looks to have settled in pretty well at Werder Bremen.

Burke is still holding out for his first start, with all nine of his appearances coming off the bench. They only amount to 116 minutes of action across all competitions too, though he has made an impact under Ole Werner’s management.

In just his fourth appearance, Burke came off the bench to score the winner as Bremen staged a huge comeback against Borussia Dortmund to win 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park. He scored off the bench in the 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart in the game prior too, cementing himself as an impact sub.

Despite those influential cameos, he’s still holding out for his first start though.

The partnership of Marvin Ducksch and Niclas Fullkurg has been been fruitful in the early stages of the season, so it’s a tough ask for Burke to break into the side. He seems to be making a good impression though, despite his wait for a start.