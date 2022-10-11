How is Jeremie Bela getting on since his Birmingham City departure?

Birmingham City saw winger Jeremie Bela leave the club at the end of his contract back in the summer.

Birmingham City recruited Bela on a free transfer from Spanish outfit Albacete in November of 2019.

He ended up remaining at St. Andrew’s for the best part of three seasons and became a popular figure among supporters. The Angola international notched up nine goals and 18 assists during his time with the Blues but when his contract expired, he elected for pastures new.

Bela winded up joining Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot in his birth country of France, returning to the nation after five years away.

But how has Bela been getting on since?

The 29-year-old missed the first game of the Ligue 1 campaign after signing for the club just four days prior, but he managed to make an impact on proceedings when he made his debut in the next match.

Clermont Foot secured a 4-2 win over Stade Reims, with Bela appearing as a second-half substitute. He scored the fourth goal for Pascal Gastien’s side too, enjoying a successful debut in Clermont colours.

Bela then made two more substitute appearances before being handed his first start away from home against giants Marseille. He would go on to start the next three matches too, but he had to withdraw from last month’s 3-1 loss to ESTAC Troyes after just 31 minutes through injury.

The former Birmingham City man has remained on the sidelines since, missing wins over AC Ajaccio and AJ Auxerre as the club have risen to 8th.

It is hoped that Bela isn’t facing much longer out though, so he will be keen to get back fit once again and cement his place in the starting XI on the right-hand side for Gastien.