European giants linked with Sheffield United ace ahead of January transfer window

AC Milan are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge ahead of the January transfer window, reports coming out of Italy claim.

Berge, 24, has once again started this Championship season well, scoring three and assisting three in his 12 league outings so far.

The Norwegian midfielder endured a summer of speculation with teams across Europe and in England having been linked with his services.

AC Milan were one of the teams mentioned alongside him in the summer, and an emerging report from Italian outlet Sport Cafe has linked the Rossoneri with Berge once again.

But the same report goes on to say that Milan will only move for Berge if they lose Tiemoue Bakayoko in the January transfer window.

Blades in for another nervy window…

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was pretty firm on his stance on player exits over the summer.

He wants to keep his best players at the club in hi bid for promotion, which has so far going quite well despite suffering back-to-back defeats in the league.

Still, Sheffield United are on track to challenge for promotion and so Heckingbottom will surely want to fend off any incoming transfer interest in January.

Whether the club can do so remains to be seen. Milan would be an attractive option for Berge and if they can put their money where their mouth is, they might just tempt the Blades board into selling – much to the dissatisfaction of Heckingbottom it’d be.

Sheffield United return to action v Blackpool this weekend, and Berge could return to action too after missing out v Stoke City last time out.