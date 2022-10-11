England boss Southgate reportedly recommends 41-year-old to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough managerial candidate Michael Carrick was recommended to the club by former boss and current England manager Gareth Southgate, Sky Sports News has claimed.

Middlesbrough’s search for a new manager has seen them linked with a whole host of names over the past week or so.

The decision to sack Chris Wilder came after a dismal start to the new season, leaving them sat in the lower echelons of the Championship table and far away from the promotion fight many thought they’d be a part of before the season got underway.

Among the names mentioned recently has been the currently out-of-work Carrick.

The 41-year-old has been out of a job since departing Manchester United in December 2021 and significant speculation has begun to circulate regarding a first managerial post with Middlesbrough.

Now, amid the reports, Sky Sports News have stated that Carrick was in fact recommended to Boro by England boss Southgate.

Southgate, who spent time in charge at the Riverside Stadium himself, is said to have a close relationship with Steve Gibson.

A strong contender?

Carrick certainly comes from an esteemed footballing background in terms of both his playing and coaching career.

He enjoyed a sustained spell as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho’s coaching teams at Manchester United and with the recommendation of Southgate, it seems he has the backing to make the step up to first-team management.

It presents a bit of a gamble given Boro’s precarious league position and Carrick’s lack of experience as a manager. However, more and more clubs are making these kinds of appointments, bringing in highly-touted young coaches to give them a new direction.

That could be just what Boro need to claw themselves out of this rut, but it remains to be seen how their hunt pans out.