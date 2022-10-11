Comment: Watford should consider recalling player from Championship loan amid stuttering start

Watford sent striker Ashley Fletcher on loan to Championship rivals Wigan Athletic in the summer window.

Watford’s move to sign the former Manchester United in the summer of 2021 left many surprised, bringing him into their attacking ranks after returning to the Premier League.

He struggled to impress at Vicarage Road though and a stint with New York Red Bulls failed to bear fruit earlier this year too.

Fletcher linked up with Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal in the summer in a bid to find game time away from the Hornets and kick his career into action following difficult spells with both Boro and West Ham.

However, his time with the Latics hasn’t got off to a great start, and the situation may need reassessing come January.

If more game time was the priority, there has to be an issue there. Fletcher has played only six minutes of football for Leam Richardson’s side, remaining an unused substitute on five occasions in the league. That sort of game time won’t do Fletcher’s development much good.

A winter recall could be beneficial for two key reasons.

One, it would give new boss Slaven Bilic the chance to assess the striker for himself up close in training before making a decision on what the second half of the season should hold for him.

And two, it could allow Watford to find a new loan club for Fletcher where he can get more game time and find some form rather than remaining down the pecking order with the Latics.

Of course, there’s still a lot of football to be played before January, so Fletcher could easily play himself into contention for a regular starting spot in Richardson’s side. However, it’s something the Hornets should have their eye on at the very least.

The fact Watford signed Fletcher to a five-year deal last summer shows there’s still some faith in his ability and potential to come good.

But limited minutes at the DW Stadium won’t help their cause if they want to get the best out of Fletcher.