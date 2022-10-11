Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Exeter City with striker edging closer to first-team return

Charlton Athletic host Exeter City in League One this evening.

The Addicks have struggled for form in the league so far this season.

They sit down in 18th and are without a win in the third tier since August. Ben Garner’s side will undoubtedly be looking to improve in the final third, finding the net five times in their previous five fixtures.

With seven points in their last five games, Exeter City have had a solid start to life in their first season in League One for 10 years. The Devonshire club will surely be looking to continue their winning ways despite their manager Matty Taylor recently leaving to become Rotherham United manager.

A win for Charlton Athletic would see them potentially move as high as 11th, whilst Exeter City could move into the play-off spots if they pick up all three points.

Charlton Athletic team news

Striker Chuks Aneke continues to be unavailable after sustaining a calf injury during a pre-season friendly against Welling United but has resumed full training.

Diallang Jaiyesimi is doubtful, picking up an ankle injury in the EFL Trophy against Colchester United last week. Aaron Henry is currently on the road to recovery due to injuring his knee recently.

1 of 10 Who took over as caretaker manager after Russell Slade's departure in 2016? Jose Riga Kevin Nugent Lee Bowyer Johnnie Jackson

Predicted XI (4-4-2)

Wollacott (GK)

Sessegnon

O’Connell

Inniss

Egbo

Kirk

Dobson

Fraser

Rak-Sakyi

Stockley

Leaburn

It has been an underwhelming start to life at The Valley for Garner, with the Addicks lacking creativity in the final third due to there being no real consistent goal-scorers currently in the squad.

Charlton Athletic are still currently in a transitional period with the former Swindon Town bringing in a number of players that are yet to properly settle in.

Youngster Jesuran Rak-Sakyi has been an important creative outlet so far and could prove to be the difference against an Exeter City side that will undoubtedly be challenging opposition.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.