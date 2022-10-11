Bristol Rovers general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (11.10.22)

Bristol Rovers have a storied history in the English Football League behind them.

Bristol Rovers have spent the vast majority of their recent years in the EFL, only dropping into the Conference Premier for one year in the 2014/15 season as they dropped down the divisions.

Now though, they’re back in League One after winning promotion in dramatic fashion and Joey Barton’s side will be hoping they can maintain their place in the division.

The players who played on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign will go down in club folklore for years to come after their thumping 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United secured the Gas a third-tier return in historic fashion.

But how well do you think you know the club’s past and present?

Try your luck and test your knowledge in our latest Bristol Rovers general knowledge quiz! See if you can score 100% from the 12 questions all about the Gas at the bottom of the page.