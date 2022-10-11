Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic with star forward set to be available

Blackburn Rovers travel to Wigan Athletic in the Championship this evening.

It has been a strong start to the campaign for new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, with Blackburn Rovers currently sitting just outside the play-off spots on tied points with 6th placed Swansea City.

Despite their league position, the Lancashire club will undoubtedly be aiming to gain some consistency. They’ve failed to win two matches in a row since the first two weeks of the season.

Wigan Athletic have made a solid start to life on their return to the second tier but will be looking to improve upon their recent form, losing three of their previous five fixtures. Leam Richardson’s side will also surely be wanting to be more disciplined defensively after keeping just three clean sheets so far this season.

A win for Blackburn Rovers would see them move into the play-off places, whilst Wigan Athletic could move as high as 8th if they are able to take all three points.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Youngster Sam Barnes is set to miss the entirety of the Championship campaign, sustaining an ACL injury two months ago.

Ben Brereton Diaz looks set to be available for this clash after being subbed off in Rovers’ previous two matches due to injury.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Kaminski (GK)

Hyam

Ayala

Wharton

Hedges

Travis

Morton

Pickering

Szmodics

Gallagher

Brereton Diaz

A win for Blackburn Rovers will surely be crucial from this one as they aim to return into the play-off places. Tomasson’s side bounced back successfully with a convincing win against Rotherham United after their promotion bid took a slight hit in their narrow loss to Cardiff City.

The Lancashire club have played attractive, attacking football so far, utilising creatively minded players such as Sammie Szmodics and Ben Brereton Diaz to their advantage in the final third.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.