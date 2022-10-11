‘Absolute rubbish’ – West Brom-linked manager speaks out on rumours

Roy Keane has spoken out about the links to the vacant West Brom manager’s job whilst appearing as a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

West Brom parted company with Steve Bruce this week and Keane has been linked with the vacant managerial role at The Hawthorns amongst others.

The 51-year-old has not been in full-time management since 2011 during his time at Ipswich Town, and has only plied his trade as an assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest since.

Following on from his assistant manager role at the City Ground, Keane has been a regular pundit on Sky Sports and as a guest on Monday Night Football yesterday evening, commented on the rumours linking him to a return to management with West Brom this week.

“It’s bizarre,” he said.

“The bookies do play silly games with people. No, I think I’ve been favourite for a few jobs over the past year or two. It’s all nonsense.

“The same for any speculation over the past 24 or 48 hours. Absolute rubbish. I think I can help players. I’m not going to be quick to give up what I’m doing now. I have a nice life.”

Despite his comments ruling himself out of the running, he did state that he would consider returning to management if the right chance came up.

“I still have that urge to go back into it. It’s hard to shake it off,” he continued, “I might get that opportunity again. If something happens then great, if not life goes on.”

Keane isn’t the right answer for the Baggies…

Although he has since distanced himself from the role, West Brom should ultimately be looking elsewhere for Bruce’s replacement. Keane hasn’t been in management for over 10 years and with the Baggies in the bottom three as things stand, they need someone with more experience or a distinctive style of play.

Keane would be better taking a club on with less to play for, or further down the footballing pyramid, with West Brom casting their net wider in order to help them to propel up the table between now and the end of the season.

Bruce’s sacking was inevitable and rumours linking them to the likes of Michael Carrick and Carlos Corberan seem to be far more progressive and likely than a move for Keane.