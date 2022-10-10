Trusted reporter discusses potential time frame for West Brom to name Steve Bruce successor

BirminghamLive reporter Joe Chapman says that ‘no instant appointment is expected’ at West Brom, after the club parted ways with Steve Bruce this morning.

West Brom announced the sacking of Bruce this morning.

The 61-year-old spent eight months in charge of the club and leaves them in the relegation places of the Championship table, after a run of eight games without a win in the league.

Several names have already been mentioned by bookmakers including Roy Keane and Rob Edwards, but Chapman says that the Baggies will take their time before appointing Bruce’s successor.

He tweeted:

No guarantees that Albion will have a new man in place by Saturday. Rich Beale, who has filled in as caretaker boss at Blues before now, on standby to oversee Reading game. Recruitment process starts now but no instant appointment is expected. #wba — Joe Chapman (@ChapmanJ92) October 10, 2022

Bruce’s sacking has been expected for a number of weeks now and many will perhaps say that it is long overdue.

He’s the fourth manager to take charge of West Brom since Darren Moore left in 2019, with Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Valerien Ismael and Bruce all taking the reins.

Bruce leaves with a win percentage of 31.3% – twice that of Allardyce but lower than all of Moore, Bilic and Ismael.

Who next for West Brom?

What West Brom need in their next manager is a difficult one to say. In the position that they’re in, an experienced manager would arguably be their best bet, but a the club can’t keep appointing these Bruce-type managers.

There’s a few decent managers on the market right now and there’s a lot of good, up-and-coming managers around in the Football League.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see where the West Brom hierarchy look next, but there’s a sense that their next appointment really needs to be a solid one with the long-term in mind.

West Brom return to action v Reading this weekend.