‘To be honest…’ – Jack Clarke reacts to simulation booking after Sunderland’s defeat to Swansea City

Sunderland forward Jack Clarke has insisted that he did not dive in the latter stages of the Black Cats’ 2-1 loss to Swansea City, though he admitted it would have been a ‘soft penalty’.

Sunderland’s fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the in-form Swans at the weekend.

Goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling ensured the home side went into the break 2-0 up before Clarke pulled one back shortly after the interval. However, the Black Cats were unable to claw themselves level and headed back to Wearside with nothing.

There were late appeals for a penalty when goalscorer Clarke went down in the box, but referee Gavin Ward elected to book him rather than give a late spot-kick.

Now, amid his booking, the Sunderland man has moved to defend himself.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Clarke admitted that while it would have been a ‘soft’ decision to give them the penalty, he didn’t dive and felt some contact. Here’s what he had to say

“To be honest, I think if he gives the penalty, it’s a soft penalty, but I haven’t dived.

“I felt a little bit of contact after I’ve got round him so I feel like personally I’d have had no need to dive.

“I could have put a ball across but it was just a frustrating game throughout.”

Just falling short…

The Black Cats weren’t able to extend their undefeated run to four at the weekend and the loss now has Tony Mowbray and co searching for a return to form sooner rather than later.

While they had proven tough to defeat over recent weeks, they are now four without a win as well.

Clarke’s increased output this season has seen him manage four goals and four assists, which is promising to see given some of his previous struggles on his returns to the Championship.

He’ll be keen to fire Sunderland back to winning ways sooner rather than later with a clash against Wigan Athletic awaiting at the weekend.