‘They’ll struggle here’ – Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Blackburn Rovers in Championship action on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic come into this midweek clash with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers in patchy form.

After a promising start to life back in the second-tier, Leam Richardson’s side have now lost three of their last four. It’s a run that has seen them slip down to 16th, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of a revitalised Cardiff City, who emerged 3-1 victors at the weekend.

As for Blackburn Rovers, their patchy form has prevented them from making serious inroads on the upper echelons of the Championship table but they do still occupy an impressive 7th after a promising start to life under Tomasson.

Rovers overcame Rotherham United in comfortable fashion at the weekend, defeating Matt Taylor’s Millers 3-0 at Ewood Park. They have lost four out of six on the road though, a record that will surely give the Latics a bit of hope.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have revealed their score predictions…

James Ray

“Wigan’s poor home form combined with Blackburn Rovers’ inconsistent away record makes this a tricky one to call.

“I do think the away side have the upper hand ahead of the tie though. Their weekend win over Rotherham United should have Tomasson’s men brimming with confidence and a win would likely see them move as high as 4th, so there’s that motivating factor there for them.

“The Latics have proven tricky opponents for some this season but they remain with a win at home and amid their poor run of late, I think they’ll struggle here.

“I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-3 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“There seems to be a few cracks appearing at Wigan Athletic. Defeats against lowly Hull City and Cardiff City don’t bode well for the Latics, and the visit of Blackburn won’t make things any easier.

“Blackburn don’t have the best away form in the league and Wigan don’t have the best home form, so I’m expecting a close encounter tomorrow night.

“But given recent form, I’m expecting a Rovers win – I’m going to go for 2-1 Blackburn.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Blackburn Rovers