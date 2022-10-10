The 4 Rotherham United players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, meaning another load of in and outs are on the way.

And we could see a handful at Rotherham United for many different reasons.

Matt Taylor’s side sit in 17th place of the Championship table despite their spirited start to the campaign which had them in and around the play-off spots. But with no wins in their last four outings, the Millers are slowly slipping down the pack.

With contracts expiring in the summer and some players having limited game time, there could be some men who are facing a big decision on their futures in the January transfer window.

Here, we look at four of them…

Hakeem Odoffin

Last summer’s signing from Hamilton has seen a lack of game time since he arrived at the Millers, making just 11 league appearances.

And all of them came in League One, with former boss Paul Warne and new boss Taylor yet to prefer the midfielder to their other options. Many would’ve thought that the 24-year-old would depart in the summer after Scott High was signed in the same position, but he remained.

We could yet see Odoffin depart in January, either on loan or permanently, as he surely will want to get some minutes under his belt elsewhere.

Dan Barlaser

Barlaser has arguably been Rotherham United’s best player in the three years he’s been at the club, regularly starting games when fit.

But, the 25-year-old sees his contract at the Yorkshire club expire in the summer, and after having a bid rejected from Blackpool in the summer, he has a decision to make on his Millers future.

The midfielder has netted one goal and assisted five so far this season, so there’s no doubt other clubs will be determined to acquire his services.

Ben Wiles

Local boy Wiles has made 175 appearances already at the age of 23, all for the Millers, and has mainly been a revelation in the middle of the park.

The midfielder is in the same position as Barlaser, with his contract expiring in June 2023. Wiles also had bids rejected in the summer, with Burnley showing hot interest throughout the transfer window.

The Rotherham-born man has had a slow start to the season, but the club knows the quality he has to offer and will do everything they can to keep hold of their star.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Like the two above, Republic of Ireland international Ogbene also sees his deal at the club expire at the end of the season.

Reports throughout the summer suggested that Swansea City were interested in the newly-converted striker, with Rotherham United rejecting approaches for the 25-year-old.

Since moving to his new position, Ogbene has already netted five goals in all competitions this season as he continues to be a handful for defenders in almost every game. Although unlikely, the club could cash in during the January transfer window, whilst the pacey hitman has just under three months to decide if he will see out the season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.