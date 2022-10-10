Stoke City boss heaps praise on ‘incredible’ player after Sheffield United victory

Stoke City recorded an impressive victory against league leaders Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, and manager Alex Neil has singled out defender Phil Jagielka for praise in an interview with The Stoke Sentinel.

Stoke City came into the game winless in three games and couldn’t have faced a tougher task. However, they came through unscathed, triumphing 3-1 at the Bet365 Stadium against the Blades, with goals from Ben Wilmot, Jagielka and Liam Delap separating the two sides.

There were solid performances all over the pitch, but one man in particular was singled out by Potters boss Neil. The scorer of their second goal and creator of their first, Jagielka was praised highly by his manager in an interview with The Stoke Sentinel after the victory.

“I think if you look at Burnley and you look at Saturday, he is fundamental as to why we get points. The guy’s got 60 caps for England, he’s a top, top player,” he said.

“What he’s got is an enthusiasm for the game, he’s got an understanding, tactically he’s brilliant, he spreads messages on the pitch for you, he’s good on the ball. The only thing is I wish we’d got him five years ago. He’s been great and it was a good performance.

“Anybody playing at that age is incredible.”

Jagielka has started five of Stoke City’s 14 games in all competitions so far, and will continue to play a part in their season as they aim to build on Saturday’s solid performance and result and push up the table and towards the division’s top six, which will ultimately be their end goal.

A hugely important player for Stoke City…

Jagielka is a player who has been there and done it both at club level and international level, and so his experience and knowledge of the game is always going to stand him in good stead in the second tier and Stoke City are reaping the rewards.

Although he may not be able to play the full 90 minutes twice a week for the Potters, he is always available to come in to shore up the defence in important games or off the bench to secure winning positions.

Neil is right to single out the 40-year-old for praise, given just how important he was against Sheffield United at the weekend. His goal and assist were pivotal in helping them to gain all three points.