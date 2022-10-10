Rotherham United general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (10.10.22)

Rotherham United currently find themselves in 17th place of the Championship table after a run of four games without a win.

The Millers have dropped out of the top 10 and towards the relegation zone since losing Paul Warne to Derby County.

But there’s optimism surrounding Matt Taylor’s appointment and fans will be hoping to see their team stabilise in the second tier after a number of relegations and promotions from League One.

The Millers are out of action until the weekend, so why not try your hand at our latest Rotherham United general knowledge quiz, and see if you can score 100%!