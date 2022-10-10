QPR boss reveals injury status of Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird after Reading withdrawal

QPR boss Mick Beale says that Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird came off with a ‘tight hamstring’ in Friday’s Championship win over Reading.

QPR hosted and beat Reading 2-1 on Friday night. It took the R’s up into 3rd place of the table with Beale’s side having lost just one of their last eight in the league, winning their last three.

The game was played without star man Chris Willock who’s suffering from a minor hamstring injury, but Beale says that he should be back within the next few weeks.

Elsewhere, right-back Laird was brought off midway through the first half and speaking to West London Sport after the game, Beale revealed that the 21-year-old was struggling with a hamstring issue.

He said:

“It’s a tight hamstring. He was close to me and just said, ‘look, I’m feeling a bit of tightness’, so I’m not going to mess around with that. I don’t think it’s anything more than that at the moment, he hasn’t pulled anything, we’ll have to assess it obviously in the coming days.”

Laird has made 10 Championship appearances for QPR so far this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

He’s become a key player since arriving on loan and Beale will be praying that his injury isn’t a serious one – but the QPR boss will also be pleased that Osman Kakay came in and did a good job off the bench.

Up next…

QPR travel to Luton Town on Saturday. It’s another really tough game for the R’s but given their recent form, everyone involved with the club will be heading their with great confidence.

Luton Town are obviously a strong team, but they’re certainly beatable, and the QPR players will know that another win could send them top of the Championship table.

QPR, Sheffield United and Norwich City are all level on 24 points, with Burnley and Reading following close behind on 22.

This season is shaping up to be a really exciting one in the race for promotion and QPR are well in that race as things stand.