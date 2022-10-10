Preston North End general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (10.10.22)

Preston North End enjoyed a 3-2 win over title-chasers Norwich City at the weekend.

After struggling in front of goal all season, Preston managed to put three past Norwich City on Saturday making for a memorable day out in Norfolk for Lilywhites fans.

Ryan Lowe’s side now sit in 8th place of the table ahead of their trip to Bristol City on Wednesday night – a win could send Preston as high as 4th.

