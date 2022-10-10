Opinion: Recently departed L1 boss would be a shrewd appointment for West Brom

West Brom are on the lookout for their next manager after parting ways with Steve Bruce this morning.

And after a string of tired appointments, many would be forgiven for expecting another veteran manager to take the reins next.

But as ever, there’s a glimmer of hope that the West Brom hierarchy might make a shrewd appointment, and one that helps to lay the foundations for a much-needed, new-look West Brom.

Whilst the usual suspects are being linked with the job, there’s one name who’s recently come out of management and who might yet be the perfect fit for West Brom – Liam Rosenior.

The young coach was recently let go by Derby County who brought in Paul Warne.

But that was no fault of Rosenior’s who steered the club through a positive summer transfer window and then to a solid start to life in League One.

The 38-year-old is a UEFA Pro License coach. He’s a contemporary coach with likewise ideas and he proved in the summer transfer window just gone that he can put together a squad with very little resources to hand.

With Derby County last season as well, Rosenior was a big part of the club’s spirited fight against relegation, working as no.2 to Wayne Rooney throughout the campaign.

Many clubs are turning towards managers like Rosenior and enjoying success – look at Michael Beale at QPR and Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town, who’ve both outperformed more experienced managers like Bruce at West Brom, and Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough to name a couple.

The face of football is rapidly changing and the Baggies are already falling behind. Bruce’s sacking was long overdue but there’s still plenty enough time to steady to ship, and put the foundations in place for a brighter next season and a brighter future.

Rosenior would surely be a much cheaper option than some of the names being linked, and although his appointment would bring an element of risk, the Baggies chiefs may be weary of making another ‘steady’ appointment after seeing Bruce fail at the helm.

West Brom return to action v Reading this weekend.