More or less quiz: Which of these former Sheffield United players played for the club the most times?

Sheffield United fans have been lucky to see some great players grace the pitch at Bramall Lane over the years.

Sheffield United’s current crop of talent isn’t faring too bad either as they fight it out at the top end of the second-tier table.

Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping his squad containing standout players like Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye, Ollie Norwood and more can inspire the Blades to promotion this season after losing out in the Championship play-offs last season.

Prolific goalscorers, midfield maestros and defensive rocks have become popular figures at Bramall Lane over the years, and those currently on the books in SE6 will be hoping to join some former favourites in the history books.

But how well do you think you know the club’s players of the past?

Try your luck and test your knowledge in our latest Sheffield United more or less quiz at the bottom of the page!