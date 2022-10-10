Millwall, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth join EFL rivals in scouting non-league hotshot, report claims

Millwall, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Reading are the latest sides to watch over Notts County hotshot Macauley Langstaff, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Langstaff, 25, has been in flying form for Notts County in the early stages of this season.

He has managed 15 goals in 13 National League games for the Magpies, picking up where he left off in the 2021/22 campaign when he was in fine form in the league below for Gateshead.

Now, after reported interest from Peterborough United and Barnsley last week, it has been claimed more interest has emerged.

A new report from Football League World has said Millwall, Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Reading have become the latest EFL sides to scout the in-form striker amid his impressive displays at Meadow Lane.

Langstaff has spent his entire career to date playing non-league football.

He’s spent time with Billingham Synthonia, Gateshead, Blyth Spartans, York City and, of course, Notts County.

A big step up…

It remains to be seen if these claims of interest materialise into anything serious, but it would certainly make for a significant jump up in standard of opposition for Langstaff – especially to the Championship.

Talented players have emerged from non-league football and proven themselves in the EFL plenty of times before. And, amid such impressive form in front of goal, it certainly seems the Stockton-on-Tees native is one ready for a tougher test.

A move to any of Millwall, Blackpool or Reading would be a huge step up though, while Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and the other League One sides linked are all looking to be upwardly mobile themselves too.

For now though, Langstaff will be keen to keep hitting the back of the net with County pushing for their own promotion.