Middlesbrough manager latest: Axed Championship boss in contention, ex-Manchester United hero in the running + more

Middlesbrough remain without a manager following their sacking of Chris Wilder last week.

Leo Percovich has since overseen two games in temporary charge of the side, winning his first against Birmingham City but losing his second against Millwall on Saturday.

The club were reported to have started the interview process last week and former Watford manager Rob Edwards remains a man in their sights, according to The Northern Echo.

Meanwhile, the same report from The Northern Echo says that Bournemouth’s interim boss Gary O’Neil will not be approached for the job.

Over the weekend though, a new contender in Michael Carrick emerged.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United midfielder is reportedly keen on landing the Boro job, and it’s said that he wants to bring former United pair Rene Meulensteen and Mike Phelan along with him should he be appointed.

Percovich meanwhile says that he’ll continue to take charge of the club until Wilder’s successor is named, with Percovich also saying that he’s set to talk with the club’s hierarchy today about the ongoing managerial search.

Elsewhere, Boro’s Championship rivals West Brom have sacked Steve Bruce this morning, and so the Baggies might yet turn to the likes of Edwards and Carrick in what could yet be a blow to Middlesbrough.

Wilder meanwhile is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to take charge at West Brom.

Boro have a week off before returning to action at home to Blackburn Rovers this weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Steve Gibson and co find their next boss before then.