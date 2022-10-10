Middlesbrough in advanced talks with 41-year-old over managerial role

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks with Michael Carrick over the vacant managers job at the Riverside, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough parted company with Chris Wilder last week and have been under the interim guidance of Leo Percovich for the last two games. It is expected the club will announce a new manager this week and have made strides to securing their man according to fresh reports.

The most recent update from Football Insider claims the Teessiders have entered into advanced talks with Carrick, who is looking for his first taste of full-time management.

He has occupied the dugout at Manchester United temporarily after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjear, but is edging closer to securing the Boro job.

Middlesbrough have a track record of first time managers taking the reins under chairman Steve Gibson, with Brian Robson, Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate, Aitor Karanka and Jonathan Woodgate all being given their first managers jobs whilst in charge of the North-East club.

Carrick would follow this trend if he was to sign on the dotted line. Although they are still monitoring the likes of Rob Edwards and Carlos Corberan amongst others before ultimately making their final decision.

The Manchester United legend comes with a strong pedigree and has plenty of experience on the pitch, of which he will hope to adapt to utilise in management. That isn’t always a given, but his knowledge of the game cannot be questioned.

Woodgate aside, Gibson’s appointments of first time managers have been successful in some capacity and so Carrick could certainly fit that mould. He will be a young and hungry manager who is wanting to make an instant impact and take the club forwards.

Boro have flip-flopped between youthful managers and experienced and with each new appointment a new style of play is adopted. The club will want consistency and Carrick could well provide that, although only time will tell.