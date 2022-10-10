Latest Sunderland news: Tottenham linked with January swoop, Black Cats eyeing up free agent + more

Sunderland suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Swansea City on Saturday, leaving the Black Cats winless in their last four.

Tony Mowbray’s side are slowly slipping down the Championship table after a run of one win in their last six league appearances.

After three successive draws, Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at Swansea City, with Jack Clarke scoring his side’s only goal on the day.

And Clarke was at the centre of attention towards the end after he was booked for diving in the Swans box – something the ex-Spur man disagreed with.

He said after the game:

“To be honest, I think if he gives the penalty, it’s a soft penalty, but I haven’t dived.

“I felt a little bit of contact after I’ve got round him so I feel like personally I’d have had no need to dive.”

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

Elsewhere, another former Spurs man in Dennis Cirkin has been linked with a move back to North London.

Alan Nixon revealed yesterday in The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) that Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a potential January reunion with Cirkin, who left the club to join Sunderland in last season’s summer transfer window.

Lastly, Sunderland are said to be looking into a free agent signing amid ongoing injuries in the forward department.

Sky Sports pundit Tom White revealed on the Roker Report podcast that the club are ‘looking closely’ at a free agent striker.

The Black Cats return to action v Wigan Athletic this weekend – Sunderland now sit four points outside the top-six and face a Latics side who’ve lost three of their last four in the league now.