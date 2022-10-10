Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls pulled plug on previous deal for new L1 star, injury fears emerge + more

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves up in 3rd in the League One table after defeating Cheltenham Town 3-0 at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday’s victory saw them get back on track after falling to defeat against league leaders Plymouth Argyle in midweek. It maintains their push for promotion with Darren Moore and co’s sights set firmly on a Championship return.

However, it’s not all rosy as after the win, Moore detailed an injury blow to loan defender Reece James.

The versatile Blackpool loanee hobbled out of the loss to Plymouth Argyle and subsequently missed the Cheltenham Town tie.

As quoted by The Star, he stated that more will be known about James’ hip/groin problem on Monday, though he looks as though he will be out for ‘a few weeks’ at the least.

Elsewhere, late calls were made on the fitness of George Byers and Mallik Wilks with both ultimately missing out. They should be able to get a full week of training under their belts though to get themselves back in contention for this weekend’s trip to Cambridge United.

In other news, The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) revealed how the Owls pulled out of a deal for New Plymouth Argyle loan star Sam Cosgrove last January.

The Birmingham City loanee now has five goals in seven League One games for the Pilgrims. The previous failed transfer would have made his goal against the Owls a little bit sweeter for the striker, and probably a bit more bitter for Moore’s men.

Finally, after key midfielder Barry Bannan opened up on previous interest from top clubs, manager Moore has detailed the situation and the conversation he held with the Scot at the time.

Moore confirmed the interest in the influential playmaker while speaking to The Star and spoke of how delighted he was to hear of Bannan’s commitment to the club at the time despite the attention from elsewhere.

Over the course of this week, Sheffield Wednesday will be preparing for a trip to Cambridge United, who now sit 13th.