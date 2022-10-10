Latest Norwich City news: Canaries linked with Leeds United man, defender closing in on return to action + more

Norwich City suffered a surprise defeat v Preston North End on Saturday, keeping them in 2nd place of the Championship table.

Norwich City could’ve moved into 1st place with a win after Sheffield United suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Stoke City.

But the Canaries were beaten 3-2 by Preston, with Dean Smith’s side having won just one of their last four now.

Norwich have some tough games coming up against the likes of Watford, Luton Town, Sheffield United and Burnley, but the club could be boosted by the return of Dimitrios Giannoulis.

The Greek defender is yet to feature this season owing to injury, but Smith said of the 25-year-old ahead of the weekend just gone:

“He is working really hard with the rehab staff, he’s on the grass and striking balls. He’s getting closer to a return in training.”

Elsewhere, Norwich City have been linked with Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell.

The defender is currently on loan at Millwall where he’s put in some impressive performances, but Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (09.10.22, page 61) that the Canaries are weighing up a January swoop for the 19-year-old.

Lastly, summer signing Gabriel Sara has spoken out on his start to life at Carrow Road.

The £11million man scored his first goal for the club on Saturday and he said after the game that he’s enjoying his time so far in England.

“I’m really enjoying myself,” said the 21-year-old. “I love the city, the climate and I’m having a really good time.

“The weather here is kind of similar. It’s quite intense here and there is quite a bit of rain.

“In comparison to Brazil, it is a lot more intense here, especially in regards to physicality. I think it is a more technical game in Brazil but both countries are very competitive.”

Norwich City return to action away at Watford this weekend – Slaven Bilic’s side have lost their two in the league.