Huddersfield Town starlet sends message to fans after making debut v Hull City

Huddersfield Town youngster Charles Ondo has expressed his pride on Twitter after making his debut for the Terriers against Hull City at the weekend.

Huddersfield Town picked up a vital first win of Mark Fotheringham’s tenure on Sunday.

The Terriers overcame Hull City 2-0 in front of the home faithful with a Lewie Coyle own goal and a Michal Helik header securing all three points for the club on Fotheringham’s first home game in charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was another proud day for the club’s academy too. There were starts for Ben Jackson and Etienne Camara while Spanish talent Ondo made his Huddersfield Town debut off the bench.

Now, following the game, Ondo has shared his delight with the club’s supporters on Twitter.

The 18-year-old thanked both God and manager Fotheringham, expressed the pride felt by himself and his family too, saying:

Thank God and Grateful to the Gaffer for giving me the opportunity to make my Championship debut 🙏🏾 . proud moment for me and my family hopefully first of many. 🔵⚪️ @htafc pic.twitter.com/8X2bbhOK5E — ًCharles Ondo (@charles0ndo) October 9, 2022

The latest to breakthrough at Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield Town’s academy has seen some increased productivity in recent seasons and it will be hoped that Ondo can become another to make the step up to the senior side on a regular basis under Fotheringham’s management.

A cameo appearance early into the new boss’ tenure certainly makes for good reading, so it will be interesting to see if he can kick on from here.

The aforementioned Jackson and Camara are among the promising looking talents at the John Smith’s Stadium too.

There were also spots on the bench for players like Brodie Spencer and Brahim Diarra, who also look as though they could have futures in the Terriers’ first-team in the years to come, with Fotheringham showing no fear in placing faith in his youngsters.