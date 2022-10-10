Ex-Bournemouth and Middlesbrough managers being considered by West Brom, report claims

West Brom sacked manager Steve Bruce this morning.

West Brom are on the lookout for their next manager after parting ways with Bruce this morning, following a run of eight games without a win in the Championship.

And already, names of potential successors are starting to emerge with Scott Parker and Chris Wilder being mentioned.

BirminghamLive reporter Joe Chapman – a trusted source for Baggies news – says that the club aren’t looking into making a quick appointment.

But Football League World have rather predictably made the claim that the Baggies hierarchy are considering moves for Wilder and Parker.

It’s a very easy claim to make, and it’s one that likely holds little-to-no substance at this stage with Bruce having been officially sacked little over an hour ago.

Parker was let go by Bournemouth earlier this season. The former England midfielder has earned promotion from the Championship with both Fulham and Bournemouth, and so he’s an obvious candidate for any Championship openings.

And the same goes for Wilder who previously took Sheffield United form League One to the Premier League, and who was linked with the West Brom job before Bruce took over.

The usual suspects…

Parker and Wilder were always going to be mentioned as candidates for the Baggies job, whether they are or aren’t – it’s a guilt-free claim to make.

Expect names like Sean Dyche to be mentioned too, and Rob Edwards, as the managerial merry-go-round turns at full speed once more.

But where the club might look towards next remains a mystery. After such a poor start to the season and after some years of regression, the club might now look to make a really bold and innovative appointment, which might yet surprise a few people.

West Brom return to action v Reading this weekend.