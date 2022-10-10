Eustace heaps praise on divisive Birmingham City man after ‘excellent’ Bristol City performance

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has labelled Harlee Dean’s performance v Bristol City as ‘excellent’, with the defender making his first appearance of the season.

Birmingham City hosted Bristol City on Saturday, and Blues would eventually claim a 3-0 win – their biggest victory under Eustace so far.

Auston Trusty scored twice in the first half before Dion Sanderson added a third in the second half.

The game also saw the return of Dean who was yet to make his first appearance under Eustace owing to injury.

The 31-year-old was a divisive figure among Blues fans last season before he was sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday, and it seemed likely that he’d be sold on in the summer.

But speaking to the club after the game, Eustace said of the 31-year-old:

“He was excellent, he was top. You can see why he has been a top player and why he has done so well for the Club.”

Dean missed the bulk of pre-season with a calf injury which kept him on the sidelines for the opening 12 games of this season as well.

“Harlee has worked really hard to get back into this position and it is up to him now to stay in. He is a leader, and I am really sure he enjoyed playing in the middle of Auston and Dion, that athleticism will certainly help and he was a true warrior today. I am very pleased he was in the team.”

Dean’s return…

Dean was a fairly unpopular figure among Birmingham City supporters come the time of his Sheffield Wednesday loan last season.

He was performing poorly and was eventually dropped by former manager Lee Bowyer, but Dean could yet resurrect his Birmingham City reputation under Eustace.

At Wednesday last season, Dean put in a few good performances and if it weren’t for injury, he may well have sealed a summer transfer somewhere.

But his performance on Saturday was good and now he’s put himself in contention to become a key player for Eustace in the run up to the World Cup.