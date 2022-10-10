‘Devoid of inspiration and energy’ – Charlton Athletic v Exeter City prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Exeter City in League One action on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic come into this midweek clash with the Grecians in dire need of three points.

The Addicks haven’t won since their thumping of current league leaders Plymouth Argyle back in August. They have drawn four of their last give League One games and after a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City at the weekend, Ben Garner’s side now sit down in 18th place with just two wins in 12 games.

As for Exeter City, they’re now three unbeaten, maintaining their form despite the loss of manager Matt Taylor to Championship side Rotherham United.

The Grecians picked up all three points with an impressive win away from home against Barnsley at the weekend. A brace from Jay Stansfield ensured the travelling fans made the long journey back to Devon with all three points, lifting them to 8th.

Now, ahead of Tuesday’s game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Chartlon Athletic looked devoid of inspiration and energy again at the weekend. They’re letting another season slip by them at the moment, piling further pressure on Ben Garner and Sandgaard.

“It’s not going to be an easy tie against Exeter City either.

“Many might have thought the departure of Taylor would be a hefty blow but an away win against an in-form Barnsley should be seen as a statement result by the Grecians. They could surprise a few more teams yet this year too.

“I think they’ll emerge victorious again on Tuesday, though with Charlton in their current form, that’s not much of a surprise.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Exeter City

Luke Phelps

“Things look to be taking a turn for the worse at Charlton. Ben Garner’s early promise has rapidly dwindled and now the Addicks look like they did in the second half last season.

“Wins are proving hard to come by and Garner may be starting to feel the pressure as his side slip down the League One standings, and a game against Exeter City certainly won’t be an easy one.

“The Grecians’ fine form has continued despite losing Matt Taylor to Rotherham and they’ll head to The Valley confident of another win – Charlton meanwhile may be lacking any kind of confidence at all ahead of this one.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Exeter City