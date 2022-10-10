Darren Moore opens up on previous transfer conversation with Sheffield Wednesday man after recent admission

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed the previous top interest in star man Barry Bannan, detailing the conversation the two had regarding his desire to stay.

Sheffield Wednesday man Bannan has been seen as one of the standout players at Hillsborough for some time now.

He was among the best midfielders in the Championship during the Owls’ time up in the second-tier, and he’s one of the standout players down in League One nowadays.

The Scot recently opened up on previous interest from elsewhere in his services. Now, Moore has given his account.

As quoted by The Star, the Wednesday boss confirmed the attention Bannan drew at the time, revealing how the key midfielder told him he wanted to stay at Hillsborough and help the club complete the project underway at the club.

Here’s what he had to say on the situation:

“I can recite the conversation now with him.

“He’s right, because we had a top, top Championship club come in for him – a really good club. And you could understand him wanting to take that opportunity. That club came in with a few of going towards the Premier League and looked on him as being a pivotal part of it

“But when he said to me that he wanted to stay because he believed in the project, the structure and dynamics, I was really pleased.

“The connection that we’ve got has been wonderful. Last season I was absolutely overjoyed with his performances, goals and assists.”

1 of 10 Who play their home games at Oakwell? Charlton Athletic Barnsley Morecambe Accrington Stanley

Moore’s main man…

The Sheffield Wednesday captain is an ever-present figure in the middle of the park.

His leadership and experience combined with his technical ability makes him arguably the Owls’ most important player, and he continues to pump out the goals and assists over 300 games into his Wednesday career too.

At the weekend, the Airdrie-born maestro picked up a goal and an assists in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town as the Owls got back to winning ways following a midweek defeat to fellow promotion chasers Plymouth Argyle.

It will be hoped Bannan can continue in his starring role under Moore for some time to come yet too. As the boss said, there’s a close connection between the two players as the midfielder maintains his influential role at Hillsborough.