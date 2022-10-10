Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Coventry City general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (10.10.22)

byJames Ray
10 October 2022
Coventry City boast a storied past in the English Football League and current boss Mark Robins will be hoping he and his side can etch themselves into the history books at the CBS Arena themselves.

Coventry City aren’t quite at the heights they were once at, but under Robins, they’ve enjoyed plenty of success in returning to the Championship and adding an EFL Trophy to their cabinet.

Current stars like Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres are sure to live long in the memories of supporters as well, though it will be hoped they have more magic moments to conjure up before heading anywhere else.

But how well do you think you know the Championship club’s past and present?

Try your luck and test your Sky Blues knowledge in our latest Coventry City general knowledge quiz at the bottom of the page – and can you score 100% on the 12 questions?

Who was Coventry City manager before Mark Robins' return in 2017?

