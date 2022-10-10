Burnley boss hails ‘quality’ player after making full Clarets debut

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has singled out Anass Zaroury for praise in an interview with Lancs Live.

Burnley got back to winning ways at the weekend following two consecutive draws, beating 24th-placed side Coventry City away from home. The goal came courtesy of on-loan Southampton winger Nathan Tella and means the Clarets now sit in 4th position in the table after 13 games played.

But it wasn’t Tella who Burnley boss Kompany heaped praise on after the victory, instead complimenting full debutant Zaroury.

The 21-year-old signed from Charleroi in his native Belgium at the end of August and has had to bide his time to really make an impact for his new side. He has been limited to substitute appearances but was handed his full debut at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“I thought he was really good. There are so many sides to the game,” Kompany told Lancs Live.

“He is really young, let’s not forget, playing against an aggressive wingback and you know what it is in the Championship for a winger to deal with that and to learn to come to terms with it.

“You can see he has moments of quality and the biggest thing was the running. He was never out of the team shape. He was always working hard to recover the ball.

“On the ball, there is always a moment where he can do something special. Today I think he played as well against a very good defender but at his age, for a first introduction, he has only got progression in him.”

Zaroury will be hoping he has made enough of an impression and enough of an impact to be in Kompany’s thinking to start their next game, when they host Swansea City at Turf Moor at the weekend.

Gives Kompany another option…

Plenty of players were brought into the club in the summer and there will be some who will have to wait in the wings and take their opportunity when it comes. Zaroury’s playing time at the start of his Burnley career has been sporadic, so his first start on Saturday came as a huge chance to show what he is made of.

It is a testament to the Belgian youth international’s character and ability that he impressed and has now undoubtedly played himself into the thoughts of the Burnley boss for this weekend’s game with the Swans, if he wasn’t already.

It gives Kompany another weapon and another player who can impact their season. They are ultimately aiming for promotion and will need all of their players playing to the best of their ability. Zaroury’s emergence will be a huge plus point and he will be looking to continue his form as the campaign progresses in the hope of finishing as high in the table as they can.