Bruce reveals two fresh West Brom injury blows after Luton Town draw

West Brom duo Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante were both brought off with injuries in the second of Saturday’s draw v Luton Town.

West Brom hosted Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday, with both teams eventually sharing the points after a 0-0 draw.

The Baggies are now winless in their last eight games as the pressure really begins to pile on Steve Bruce, who reportedly still has the backing of the West Brom board.

In a blow for his side though, Bruce revealed to Express & Star after the game that both Diangana and Thomas-Asante are both carrying injuries.

He said:

“Grady’s got a knock where he’s seeing the doctor, I didn’t think he had any energy left in the second half.”

Bruce went on to say of the 24-year-old:

“Grady in particular is not in a good place with the whack to his head, we’re mindful of that.”

And Thomas-Asante was brought off at the same time as Diangana.

“The same too goes with Brandon, he’s carrying a knock,” Bruce continued.

Thomas-Asante has become a fan favourite since signing from Salford City this summer, having scored twice in six Championship outings so far.

Bruce went on to say:

“I’m delighted he’s the cult hero by the way [Thomas-Asante], I’m delighted I brought him to the club and they associate with him.”

Time running out for Bruce…

No win in eight Championship games is unheard of for West Brom. The longer this run of form goes on, the more likely they are to become relegation candidates and that is just unacceptable by the Baggies’ standards.

How many more defeats or goalless draws the club can afford remains to be seen. But fans will surely be angry to hear that Bruce still apparently has the backing of the board.

His side have games against Reading and Bristol City coming up, and those games may be made harder if they’re without Diangana and Thomas-Asante.

The Baggies are struggling for goals of late as it is and not having two of their best attacking players will only make things harder.