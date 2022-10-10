Bruce reveals two fresh West Brom injury blows after Luton Town draw

West Brom duo Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante were both brought off with injuries in the second of Saturday’s draw v Luton Town.
West Brom hosted Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday, with both teams eventually sharing the points after a 0-0 draw.
The Baggies are now winless in their last eight games as the pressure really begins to pile on Steve Bruce, who reportedly still has the backing of the West Brom board.
In a blow for his side though, Bruce revealed to Express & Star after the game that both Diangana and Thomas-Asante are both carrying injuries.
He said:
“Grady’s got a knock where he’s seeing the doctor, I didn’t think he had any energy left in the second half.”
Bruce went on to say of the 24-year-old:
“Grady in particular is not in a good place with the whack to his head, we’re mindful of that.”
And Thomas-Asante was brought off at the same time as Diangana.
“The same too goes with Brandon, he’s carrying a knock,” Bruce continued.
Thomas-Asante has become a fan favourite since signing from Salford City this summer, having scored twice in six Championship outings so far.
Bruce went on to say:
“I’m delighted he’s the cult hero by the way [Thomas-Asante], I’m delighted I brought him to the club and they associate with him.”