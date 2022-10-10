Bristol Rovers boss ‘really pleased’ with on loan Middlesbrough man after impressive debut

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has heaped praise on debutant Josh Coburn in an interview with Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers got back to winning ways following a winless run of nine games going into the weekend’s clash with Cambridge United. They came away with a 2-1 victory on Saturday thanks to a Greg Taylor own goal and a Josh Coburn debut strike.

The on-loan Middlesbrough man has had to bide his time so far this season. He picked up an injury at the start of the campaign whilst plying his trade for the Teessiders and joined Bristol Rovers on loan whilst still needing to recover and get back to full fitness.

He made his debut for the Pirates at the weekend and impressed his new boss Barton. Speaking to Bristol Live, he spoke highly of Coburn and suggested there is more to come from the 19-year-old forward.

“We had to show patience and belief in Josh in terms of waiting a month before taking him because of the injury, but he goes some way to paying that back today. I thought he was a real livewire up there with some really nice moments,” said Barton.

“The more he trains and gets familiar with the group, he should find another few gears, but I’m really pleased. He’s off the mark.”

Coburn will look to keep his place when Bristol Rovers take on Cheltenham Town this weekend. A win could see them above the Robins and closer towards the top half of the table.

Unsurprisingly making an impact already…

Coburn has impressed in the Middlesbrough first-team and has shown his qualities playing in the division above and so it is clear that he has the talent to succeed in League One with Bristol Rovers, and he has already shown this with his positive performance against Cambridge United last week.

If Bristol Rovers are to mount a push towards the top six this season, and they are only 8 points off 6th place, Coburn and his goalscoring prowess will be a huge part in helping them achieve this goal come the end of the campaign.

An impressive loan spell in the third tier will also do him the world of good in helping him get back into the first-team picture at Middlesbrough. He needs regular minutes and Bristol Rovers looks the best place to do just that.