Bradford City and Leyton Orient among sides eyeing 25-y/o – scored a hat-trick at the weekend

Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Burton Albion and Morecambe are all interested in Ayr United talisman Dipo Akinyemi, it has been said by Football League World.

Bradford City and Leyton Orient are both among those chasing promotion to League One this season.

Under the management of Mark Hughes and Richie Wellens, they sit 6th and 2nd respectively. Now, reports have emerged claiming they are alongside one another in eyeing prolific 25-year-old striker Dipo Akinyemi too.

Football League World states that the Bantams and the O’s are both keen on the Ayr United striker amid his impressive start to life north of the border.

League One sides Burton Albion and Morecambe are also claimed to have taken an interest.

It comes after Akinyemi’s run of 10 goals and four assists in 13 outings for the Honest Men. He netted a hat-trick to send his side join-top of the Scottish Championship at the weekend too, starring in a 5-0 win over Queen’s Park.

Previous EFL experience…

Akinyemi’s strong form for Ayr United looks to have caught the eye, but Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Burton Albion and Morecambe may need to take his previous EFL experience into consideration if their interest is genuine.

The Londoner was previously on the books with Stevenage, where he managed only one goal in 16 outings before his departure.

He spent much of his time out on loan in non-league football before joining Dulwich Hamlet permanently in 2018. It was with National League South side Welling United where he made a name for himself though, getting 16 goals in 37 games last season.

That combined with his recent record for Ayr United makes for encouraging reading, but it is a big step up to make to either League One or League Two. That will surely be considered by the reportedly interested parties before any potential move in the winter.