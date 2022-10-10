Birmingham City loan ace reveals position over potential January return to EFL club

Birmingham City man Krystian Bielik has stated his preference is to stay in the Championship beyond the winter but insisted it is up to Derby County to decide whether they will recall him in the January window.

Birmingham City managed to secure a loan deal for Polish ace Bielik during the summer transfer window.

He made the move to St. Andrew’s amid a desire to keep playing Championship football following Derby County’s relegation to League One in the 2021/22 campaign. The ex-Arsenal youngster has managed to nail down a place in John Eustace’s side too.

Since returning to fitness, he’s started in all six of the Blues’ last league games, becoming a popular figure among fans.

As with most loan deals though, parent club Derby County have the option to recall Bielik in January and now, speaking with Polish outlet Kanal Sportowy, he’s opened up on the possibility of that being triggered.

He said (quotes via Derbyshire Live) that while it’s his desire to keep playing in the Championship, he understands that it will be the Rams’ decision to make. Here’s what Bielik had to say:

“Derby may shorten the loan period in winter.

“Can I imagine playing League One? I’d like to play in the Championship. Derby is my club. I am grateful to them. They will decide.”

A decision to make…

Bielik’s abilities are certainly above League One level, so it’s perfectly understandable that a Championship stay is his preference following a decent start to life back at St. Andrew’s.

He’s already proven how vital he can be in the third-tier though. The 24-year-old was pivotal in Charlton Athletic’s promotion to the second-tier in the 2018/19 season and a similar impact could be just want Derby County and Paul Warne need.

While it would be a huge boost to have him back, the Rams will be sure to respect Bielik’s wishes and take them into full consideration if they do weigh up recalling him in January.