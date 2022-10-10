Bilic reveals fresh injury blow to 25-year-old Watford man after Blackpool defeat

Watford manager Slaven Bilic says that Francisco Sierralta picked up a fresh injury in the weekend defeat at Blackpool.

Watford headed to Blackpool on Saturday for what was their third game under Bilic.

And the game proved to be a second defeat for the Croatian boss whose side lost 3-1 on the day.

And the game was another that brings fresh injury concerns to the playing squad, with Sierralta coming off the bench in the second half, only to be brought off with a few minutes to play.

The Chilean has sustained an injury in the previous game v Swansea City.

Speaking to the club after the game, Bilic said of the 25-year-old:

“He was injured. He got injured against Swansea on Wednesday and he had to come off with 20 minutes to go, but he was given the all-clear yesterday [Friday], so he trained with us.

“He was okay to come on, but after a few minutes he got injured again [in a different area of muscles]. We will have to wait and see the extent of injury.”

Watford seem to have new injury concerns with every passing fixture, with a number of key players still out in Tom Cleverley and Joao Pedro.

Bilic’s early Watford woes…

After his opening win over Stoke City, everything looked like it would quickly fall into place for Bilic and Watford.

But his side are certainly struggling – perhaps more so than they were under Rob Edwards previously.

The Hornets looks like they’re struggling in attack and the eventual return of Pedro will help with that, and the return of Cleverley will help bring some experience and stability to the midfield as well.

Up next for Watford is a home game v 2nd place Norwich City later this week – it’s going to be Bilic’s toughest test yet and another defeat could really dent his and his side’s confidence.