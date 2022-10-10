Arsenal man Charlie Patino attracting new interest after impressive Blackpool performances

Blackpool loanee Charlie Patino has impressed at Bloomfield Road so far this season, and his impressive performances have seen him generate interest from clubs from both England and abroad according to The Athletic (via Inside Futbol).

Blackpool signed Patino on loan from Premier League leaders Arsenal in the summer transfer window and came with a reputation of being one for the future. His ability and potential is yet to be fully realised but he has undoubtedly been a shining light for the Seasiders so far this season.

Michael Appleton’s side have struggled in the early stages of the campaign, winning just four times and sitting in 19th position after 14 games played. But Patino is certainly one player they could look towards to propel them up the table.

According to a fresh report from The Athletic, the 18-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs, not only due to his performances in the Championship, but also considering his current deal at the Emirates Stadium comes to an end next year. Although the Gunners do have the option of extending his deal by two years if all parties see fit.

An expected flurry of interest…

Given his obvious talent and young age, Patino is expectedly gaining attention after a string of impressive performances in the second tier. Blackpool aren’t likely to secure the teenager on a permanent deal or even another loan next summer and so they will need to make the most of their time with him.

No clubs are specified in the report and so it is uncertain whether the sides keen are from the EFL or the English top tier. Regardless of which division he is set to play his football in in the future, Patino is likely to be a big name and will prove his worth as he is doing for Blackpool currently.

Despite their slow start, Blackpool grabbed an impressive win over Watford at the weekend and Patino, Appleton and the supporters will be hoping to build on this result and push for a place in the top six which will ultimately be their end goal. Patino’s focus will be on Blackpool as things stand, and his future will continue to be the focus of speculation until the end of the season and beyond.