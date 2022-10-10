3 out-of-work managers West Brom should consider after significant Steve Bruce decision

West Brom have taken the decision to part ways with Steve Bruce following their dismal start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign under his management.

West Brom brought Bruce in after deciding to sack Valerien Ismael and the former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss has failed to make a positive impact on proceedings at The Hawthorns.

One win in the Baggies’ opening 13 Championship games has them sat way down in 22nd place, far far away from the promotion fight they hoped to be in come the start of the season.

Now, amid the confirmation of Bruce’s sacking, here are three out-of-work managers West Brom should consider…

Scott Parker

Parker has now got two Championship promotions under his belt with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

He’s an ambitious and demanding young coach and with the Baggies in dire need of some inspiration, he could be the man to lead them away from the relegation zone and back up the table.

The 41-year-old is available after being sacked as Bournemouth boss earlier this season.

Chris Wilder

Wilder is another with promotion-winning pedigree and although his most recent job with Middlesbrough failed to pan out as many expected, he remains a highly-regarded coach and could be a solid option for the Baggies to consider.

The Stocksbridge-born boss may well be keen to get himself back into the game sooner rather than later after a challenging stay at the Riverside and the vacant post at The Hawthorns could be on of interest.

They’re an upwardly mobile club and with his previous pedigree in mind, he’s surely worth considering.

Rob Edwards

Edwards is yet another boss who was sacked earlier this season, arguably prematurely too amid Watford’s struggles.

If the Baggies want to go in a different direction, bringing in a boss that can lead a new project, Edwards could be a good shout. He’d have a tough task on his hands with leading West Brom away from the drop the immediate goal, but it could make for a much-needed change in direction after Bruce’s tenure.