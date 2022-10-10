2 unsung heroes for Norwich City this season – do you agree?

Norwich City are taking the Championship by storm once again, but a loss to Preston North End over the weekend may damage their rhythm.

After a poor first few of games of the season, the Canaries quickly found their groove, going unbeaten in nine games to now sit in 2nd place of the table and level on points with league leaders Sheffield United.

Despite losing their last outing, Norwich City look set to have another successful season in the second tier as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Amongst some impressive performances throughout the course of the season so far, some players have shone quietly.

Here, we look at two unsung heroes for Norwich City so far this season…

Kenny McLean

In his four-year spell so far at Carrow Road, midfielder McLean has made 153 appearances, and has played in all 13 games so far this season.

Throughout his time at the club, the 30-year-old has regularly gone under the radar. This may be due to how rare he contributes to goals, however game after game he controls the middle of the park with his impressive passing range.

It’s just the one assist so far this season for McLean, but there’s no doubt he will play a massive part in Norwich City’s Premier League promotion fight.

Onel Hernandez

The winger has featured in every game so far this season, but has started only three games as he continues to be a regular substitute.

But, Hernandez is without a doubt a revelation when given the minutes, having great impact in most of the games where is he introduced off the bench, especially against his former loan club Birmingham City where we scored the winner in the last minute.

That remains his only goal this season, but the 29-year-old deserves to start more often to show his quality, and with the Canaries losing to Preston North End, he could get his chance as Dean Smith may look to make some changes.