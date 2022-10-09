West Brom chief Gourlay’s current position on potential Steve Bruce sacking revealed by reporter

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 09.10.22, page 61), West Brom boss Steve Bruce still has the backing of chief executive Ron Gourlay as it stands, despite their tumbling results.

The Baggies find themselves in the last of the relegation places in the Championship, Bruce’s men two points from safety after 13 games.

Despite this, 61-year-old Bruce has been backed by West Brom CEO Gourlay says Sun man Nixon.

West Brom faltering but Bruce backed…

West Brom have struggled so far this season and the table doesn’t lie. They sit 22nd in the Championship and have just one win across their opening 13 games.

This win is bolstered by eight draws but the resulting 11 points from those games sees them struggling rather than flying.

Some observers were tipping West Brom to be fighting it out at the other end of the table, rather than treading water near the bottom.

Another draw on Saturday – this time 0-0 against Luton Town – saw them unable to climb out of the relegation places.

It was a game preceded by ‘crisis talks’ between Steve Bruce and Gourlay said Birmingham Live’s Alex Dicken.

However, Alan Nixon writes that Bruce looks to be ‘staying in charge of the Baggies for now’ in his piece in The Sun on Sunday.

Bruce in or out?

Football is a results business; that is the bottom line with any club. For the Baggies, those results are clearly not there. If they were, they wouldn’t be in the relegation places.

In one way, it is commendable that Gourlay is giving his backing to Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns. It will resonate well with the former Manchester United great.

However, fans likely won’t be happy and they have every right to feel this way. On paper, West Brom have a team more than capable of challenging for the play-off places. Yet, paper is a fragile thing and too easily screwed up and torn. Over the opening 13 games of the season, the Baggies haven’t performed and that is crystal clear.

Sooner rather than later, faltering results and failing form will need to be addressed. The blame usually comes down hard and heavy on the man in charge.

Gourlay might be backing Bruce now, but how long will that backing last if the results and West Brom’s fortunes don’t improve?