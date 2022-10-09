Tottenham Hotspur set sights on shock reunion swoop for Sunderland star

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin is being eyed by former club Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window, The Sun on Sunday (09.10.22, page 61) has claimed.

Sunderland only recruited Cirkin from Spurs last summer, but the talented defender has made a good impression on Wearside.

He’s operated heavily as a left-sided centre-back, showcasing his varied skills while also being given a bit more licence to get forward when played in his more natural role as a left-back.

Now, as per The Sun on Sunday, his form has caught the eye of his former club.

Their new report states that Spurs are ‘taking a big interest’ in the 20-year-old and are looking into the possibility of bringing him back to North London in the January transfer window.

It is noted that a swoop could be part of ‘an elaborate move’ to sell him to a rival soon after, so it remains to be seen just how their interest pans out with more plans to watch him ahead of the window.

A bizarre move?

Eyebrows were raised when Cirkin made the step down to a then League One side.

He’d never made his Spurs debut but he was a promising figure at youth level and looked to be on the right track to a successful career in North London, making for an impressive coup when Sunderland snapped him up.

It’s a surprise to see them keen on bringing him back so soon after letting him go though, so it will be one to watch over the coming months to see just what comes of the rumoured interest.

In the meantime, Cirkin will be battling to get back into Tony Mowbray’s starting XI after returning to the bench against Swansea City following a short spell out injured.