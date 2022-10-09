Norwich City checking out Leeds United starlet amid impressive Millwall loan stint

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 09.10.22, page 61), Norwich City are interested in Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell.

Cresswell is currently on loan at Norwich City’s Championship rivals Millwall where he is showing the potential that Leeds United fans are well aware of.

Now Nixon says that the 20-year-old’s displays on the pitch have not gone unnoticed and that Dean Smith’s side are keeping tabs.

Norwich City checking out talented Cresswell…

Cresswell has come through the youth system at Elland Road, progressing into the first-team reckoning.

The youngster has made seven appearances for the Whites, five of these in the Premier League.

Faced with a glut of internationals in front of him, Cresswell has dropped into the Championship with the Lions in search of games.

The six-cap England U21 international underlined his potential with an opening-day brace against Stoke City in a 2-0 Millwall win.

Cresswell has continued to impress for Millwall, scoring and assisting against Cardiff City in another 2-0 win in early September.

He hasn’t been in the squad for the last two games against Rotherham United and Middlesbrough.

Now Nixon writes that Dean Smith’s Norwich side ‘are checking on’ him.

However, Nixon does stress that Leeds United still see starlet Cresswell as part of their plans going forward. He does add that the Canaries ‘are hanging around’ in case that changes.

Thoughts?

Cresswell is thought very highly of by Leeds United. The Elland Road outfit see him as that cliched ‘one for the future’ player.

The youngster has not looked out of place when he’s stepped up to the first-team. This shows even in his Premier League performances. He’s is at Millwall purely as a phase in his development as a player. He’s to gain game time and the experience that comes with it.

His potential is already being noted. That can be seen by his three goals and an assist in the Championship after just nine appearances.

Norwich City might be keeping tabs but it may well be tabs that are fruitless, with the Whites surely hopeful that this season of development will stand him good stead for a future first-team role at Elland Road.

That expectation might – plus his continued improvement whilst with Londoners Millwall – might just scupper any hopes the Canaries might have.