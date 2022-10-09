Former Manchester United man keen on Middlesbrough job, backroom staff lined up

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, former Manchester United man Michael Carrick is hopeful of landing the Middlesbrough job.

Nixon says in his article that Carrick is hoping that his links to Premier League giants Manchester United will land him the hotseat at The Riverside.

That position has been vacant since Boro and ex-boss Chris Wilder parted ways with the Teessiders struggling near the foot of the table.

Carrick hopeful Red Devil connections will be key…

Carrick started out his career in football at West Ham United, leaving there in 2004 for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

He spent two years with Spurs before landing a big-money move to Old Trafford in 2006. After 12 seasons with the Red Devils, Carrick retired and moved into the coaching set-up at the club.

He was assistant manager with Manchester United from his retirement in 2018 until early December 2021 when he became caretaker manager for three games.

Since then, Carrick has been out of a job but Sun man Nixon says that the former England international is hoping these connections ‘can win him the Middlesbrough job.’

Nixon adds that Carrick ‘wants to bring old United allies Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen’ to Teesside with him should he get the job.

The man for the job, or not?

After 13 games, Middlesbrough have just 13 points. They sit 21st in the Championship table, just two points clear of West Brom who are in the last relegation place.

Their season is over a quarter of the way through and it is clear that it is in need of saving already.

The question is a simple one: Is Carrick the man to be Boro’s saviour?

He’s got the pedigree of being an assistant manager to both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

That would stand him in good stead, having assisted both those in the pressure cooker that is the Premier League.

However, a stint as an assistant at Old Trafford is one thing – managing full-time in a campaign-saving season in the Championship is something totally different.

Yet, in all fairness, if Carrick is set to bring Phelan and Mulensteen to The Riverside, that is a very strong coaching set-up indeed.

It could be a move that works for Middlesbrough should Carrick be lucky enough to get the job.