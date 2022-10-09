Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Bolton Wanderers general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (09.10.22)

byLuke Phelps
9 October 2022


Bolton Wanderers currently sit in 6th place of the League One table, with Ian Evatt’s side looking like dark horses in the race for promotion this season.

Bolton Wanderers have made a good start to this season.

They’ve taken 20 points from their opening 12 games and the Trotters could yet be there or thereabouts in the battle for top-six come May.

Bolton are next in action against Barnsley this coming weekend. In the meantime, why not try your hand at our latest Bolton Wanderers general knowledge quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

How many seasons in total have Bolton Wanderers spent in the Premier League?

